Mongolia expresses interest in expanding energy ties with Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, Inga Phaladze, met with members of a Mongolian delegation to discuss opportunities for cooperation in the energy sector, Trend reports.

Phaladze highlighted Georgia’s progress in energy sector reforms since joining the European Energy Community in 2017. She noted achievements in liberalizing the electricity market and emphasized the importance of the planned Black Sea undersea cable project, which will connect Georgia’s grid to the European Union and strengthen the country’s role as both an exporter and transit hub for electricity.

The deputy minister also underlined the significance of major investment projects for enhancing Georgia’s energy security and overall sector development.

The Mongolian delegation, led by Yerden Ulzii Batmankh, Acting State Secretary of the Ministry of Energy, expressed strong interest in deepening cooperation with Georgia. The group included representatives of Mongolia’s parliament, energy ministry, regulatory commission, and grid operators.

During their visit, organized by the Asian Development Bank, the delegation held meetings with Georgia’s energy regulator, the state grid company, the electricity market operator, the Georgian Energy Exchange, Energo-Pro Georgia, and the Georgian Energy Development Fund.