Tajikistan’s coal production shows diverging trends in 8M2025
Photo: he Agency for Protection and Development of Competition of the Republic of Kazakhstan
While hard coal production edged up in early 2025, brown coal output declined, reflecting uneven trends within Tajikistan’s extractive industry that still achieved a robust 70 percent overall growth.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy