Azerbaijani judokas win medals at Open European Tournament (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. The Open European Judo Tournament has kicked off in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, Trend reports.

Four Azerbaijani judokas took the podium on the first day of the competition.

In the 66 kg weight category, Azerbaijani judoka Islam Rahimov won the gold medal, and Nazir Talibov won the silver medal. Representatives of the Azerbaijani national team in the 60 kg weight category, Huseyn Allahyarov and Murad Muradli, took third place and were awarded bronze medals.

The Azerbaijani team finished the day with one gold, one silver and two bronze medals, taking second place in the overall team standings and first place in the men's competition.

405 athletes from 35 countries are taking part in the tournament.