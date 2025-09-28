Georgia’s ambassador presents credentials to Italian president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. On September 25, 2025, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia, Tamar Liluashvili, presented her letters of credence to the President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella, Trend reports.

Following the official ceremony at the Presidential Palace, Ambassador Liluashvili and President Mattarella discussed the current dynamics of bilateral cooperation between Georgia and Italy, as well as prospects for future collaboration.

President Mattarella congratulated Ambassador Liluashvili on the start of her diplomatic mission and wished her success in her work.