Major projects and tourism drive Georgia’s economic dev't, minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. Georgia’s Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Mariam Kvrivishvili, took part in the “Georgia’s Economy Review: Macroeconomic and Sectoral Outlook” conference organized by the Business Association of Georgia, Trend reports.

The event, opened by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, brought together government officials and business leaders.

In her remarks, Kvrivishvili stressed the importance of dialogue with the private sector to create a stable and predictable business environment. She highlighted three key priorities identified through consultations with businesses: ensuring stability and predictability, simplifying bureaucratic procedures, and speeding up decision-making.

The minister pointed to Georgia’s robust economic performance, noting that the country recorded an average growth rate of 9.6% last year and 8% this year. International institutions have also upgraded their outlooks, with the EBRD raising its forecast to 7% and the IMF to 7.2%.

Kvrivishvili also outlined progress on major infrastructure projects, including the Anaklia deep-sea port, and reaffirmed government support for investors. She announced upcoming reforms in the energy sector aimed at strengthening the country’s capacity for large-scale projects.

Tourism and aviation were also highlighted as key growth drivers. Georgia now hosts more than 70 airlines operating 120 direct routes, with strong partnerships secured with carriers such as British Airways, EasyJet, and Edelweiss. Tourism revenues reached a record $4.4 billion in 2024, supported by rising average spending per visitor.

The conference also featured Finance Minister Lasha Khutsishvili, National Bank President Natia Turnava, and representatives of TBC Bank and Bank of Georgia, who discussed the macroeconomic outlook and challenges ahead.