Kazakhstan sows seeds of growth with major irrigated farmland investment
Photo: Kazakh Invest
Kazakh Invest and Harvest Agro Holding signed a memorandum of understanding to support the creation of the Harvest agro-industrial cluster. The project aims to convert up to 300,000 hectares of land into irrigated farmland using modern water-saving technologies, with an initial investment of around $500 million. It will create jobs, boost rural development, and increase Kazakhstan’s agricultural export potential across several regions.
