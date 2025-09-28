Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan's Aghdam commemorates Remembrance Day (PHOTO)

Society Materials 28 September 2025 02:37 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's Aghdam commemorates Remembrance Day (PHOTO)

Aslan Mammadli
AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, September 28.​ Remembrance Day was marked in Azerbaijan's Aghdam city with a community tree-planting initiative, Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports.

Employees of the Special Representation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, staff from the Construction and Management Service in the same districts, residents, schoolchildren, and representatives of companies operating in Aghdam participated in the event.

Together, they planted 100 cypress trees in the district's Sarijali village to honor the memory of those who sacrificed their lives for the country.

