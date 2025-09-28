Uzbekistan’s economy gains traction with increasing Azerbaijani tourist flow

Photo: National Statistics Committee

Uzbekistan has seen a notable increase in visits from Azerbaijani citizens in the first seven months of 2025, reflecting growing tourism and closer ties between the two countries. Data from the National Statistics Committee show a significant rise compared to the same period last year, with travelers visiting for leisure, official business, family, and other purposes.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register