British ambassador talks up nation's investors staking in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29.​ British investors and companies are showing significant interest in Azerbaijan, and there is confidence that these opportunities will materialize, Fergus Auld, British ambassador to Azerbaijan, told Trend.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW), Auld, attending the BCAW for the second time, expressed satisfaction with the event’s growth and impact.

“The Baku Climate Action Week was first held last year and marked an important beginning. This year, it has been organized on a broader and more successful scale. Azerbaijan hosting COP29 is a major achievement and provides an important opportunity not only for governments but also for businesses and individuals to respond to climate challenges. The ambitions in the renewable energy sector are encouraging. There are plans for attracting and expanding investments. What matters is that all commitments are fulfilled. Azerbaijan has significant potential in solar, wind, and hydro energy both on land and at sea, and faster progress can be made,” he said.

The ambassador also pointed out the golden opportunities for the UK and Azerbaijan to swap notes on renewable energy expertise.

“For example, bp is investing in the Shafag solar power plant in Jabrayil, which will also contribute to the decarbonization of the Sangachal terminal. British investors and companies are highly interested in Azerbaijan, and we believe these opportunities will become a reality,” Auld added.

