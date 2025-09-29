Kyrgyzstan proposes adding “hybrid resilience” to OTS framework

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Kyrgyzstan has proposed introducing the concept of “hybrid resilience” into the framework of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), said Shumkarbek Adilbek uulu, Deputy Director of the National Institute of Strategic Initiatives under the President of Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

He made the remark as he addressed a conference of think tanks from OTS member states in Baku.

According to Adilbek uulu, the concept would enable countries to maintain stability and functionality in the face of military, economic, cyber, disinformation, and climate-related threats.

He noted that OTS countries could also adopt standardized emergency response guidelines and unified protocols for coordination with law enforcement, allowing for rapid mutual assistance. Plans are also underway to launch microgrant programs for research groups and think tanks to support infrastructure protection, counter disinformation, and promote sustainable development.

Adilbek uulu emphasized that growing global instability - caused by the war in Ukraine, the crisis in the Middle East, and the spread of hybrid threats - makes coordinated action among member states increasingly urgent.