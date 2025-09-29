Uzbekistan sets stage for Int'l Forum on Trade and Logistics Development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Uzbekistan plans to hold an international multimodal forum of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) countries aimed at developing trade, transport integration, and logistics, the Deputy Director of the Institute for Strategic and Regional Studies under the President of Uzbekistan, Shafoat Nurullayeva said, Trend reports.

She made the remark at a conference of think tanks of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Baku.

According to her, the OTS countries are actively expanding economic cooperation in the areas of trade, industrial cooperation, transport links, and digitalization. Important tools in this process are the OTS investment fund, online platforms for trade, and programs for the development of joint industrial projects.

“The International Multimodal Forum will allow us to join forces and create effective supply chains within the Turkic world, as well as improve coordination in the transport and logistics sectors,” Nurullayeva stressed.

The expert noted the growth in the number of enterprises with TCC capital participation in Uzbekistan and the importance of transport integration, including the Middle Corridor, through which freight traffic in 2024 increased almost sixfold compared to 2020.

In addition, the digitalization of the economy remains a priority. Nurullayeva emphasized that the development of online platforms and tools for information exchange increases the effectiveness of economic cooperation and integration in the region.