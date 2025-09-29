Northern Cyprus set to shine as OTS's energy and logistics lifeline, coordinator says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29.​ Northern Cyprus has the potential to become a logistics, energy, and educational center for the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), said Latif Akça, Civil Organizations Coordinator for the Presidency of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Trend reports.

Speaking at a conference of analytical centers of OTS member states in Baku, Akça noted that the strategic location of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in the Eastern Mediterranean allows its ports and maritime infrastructure, including the modernized port of Famagusta, to be used for fast and secure transportation of goods from the Turkic world to Europe and Africa.

He added that free ports and free trade zones will support the development of joint trade initiatives.

Akça emphasized the region’s strategic significance for the energy security of the OTS. Natural resources in the Eastern Mediterranean provide opportunities for safe transport and diversification of energy resources, strengthening regional stability.

The official also highlighted that Northern Cyprus is home to more than 25 universities and over 110,000 students. This, he said, fosters academic cooperation, mobility, cultural exchange, and diplomatic relations among OTS countries.

In addition, Akça underscored the importance of the region for tourism and transport due to its modern airports and infrastructure. He noted that the development of joint projects in trade, logistics, and land management will stimulate small businesses and economic growth, contributing to the integration of the OTS.

“Northern Cyprus plays a strategic role as a logistics, energy, educational, and cultural hub for the Turkic world, making a significant contribution to the overall vision and future of the Organization of Turkic States,” he concluded.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel