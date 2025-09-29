Croatian minister advances energy, innovation goals during US visit (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29.​ Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlić Radman visited Texas, U.S, Trend reports.

During a series of meetings with business leaders, visits to science and technology institutions, and an event with the Croatian community, the minister reaffirmed Croatia’s commitment to a stronger transatlantic partnership, secure and sustainable energy, modern port logistics, and high-value innovation.

At the Port of Houston, one of the world’s leading ports, discussions focused on deepening cooperation with the Port of Rijeka under the 2014 Memorandum of Understanding. Thanks to investments exceeding €1 billion, the Port of Rijeka today stands as the most modern intermodal center on the Northern Adriatic and a key link between Europe and global markets, positioned on three TEN-T corridors.

At the European-American Chamber of Commerce (EACC) event in Dallas, Minister Grlić Radman delivered a presentation titled “Croatia – The Mediterranean Oil & LNG Gateway to Central Europe”, highlighting Croatia as a reliable energy and logistics partner. He emphasized the country’s advantages: stable credit rating, competitive and highly educated workforce, full integration into the EU, the eurozone, and Schengen, and the nearing completion of OECD accession. Investment opportunities were presented in renewables, advanced manufacturing, ICT, and infrastructure. The EACC, with around 750 member companies and over 10,000 employees in Europe and the U.S., provides a platform for business development, networking, and collaboration between European and American companies and professional organizations.

At the invitation of Axiom Space representatives in Houston, Minister Grlić Radman visited the company and discussed new opportunities for international and scientific cooperation. He highlighted Croatia’s membership in the European Space Agency and the growing innovative ecosystem of domestic companies, emphasizing the importance of investment in research, STEM education, and international scientific collaboration.

During a meeting with Cheniere Energy, the largest U.S. LNG producer and the world’s second-largest LNG operator, discussions focused on long-term LNG supply contracts, market stability, and Croatia’s role as a regional energy hub through the Krk LNG terminal. “Croatia will soon double the terminal’s capacity to 6.1 billion cubic meters per year, with infrastructure ready for hydrogen and new interconnections to Central Europe,” Minister Grlić Radman stressed, adding that joint priorities include diversification, supply chain resilience, and a smooth energy transition.

A highlight of the Texas visit was the celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Croatian-American Lone Star Society in Houston, which gathers around 43,000 Croatians in Texas. The minister thanked President Krešimir Kurjaković and community members for preserving the Croatian language, culture, and identity, and granted Croatian citizenship to new members. He also recalled the legacy of Antun Lucić (Anthony Lucas), a Croatian émigré whose discovery of the first major oil field in Texas marked the beginning of the American oil era.

“Your dedication and love for the homeland make us proud and oblige us to preserve this connection even more strongly,” Minister Grlić Radman said, addressing the Croatian community.