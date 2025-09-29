Azerbaijan unveils bold climate resilience strategy for Karabakh, Eastern Zangezur

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Azerbaijan has committed to transforming the territories of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur into net-zero emission zones by 2050, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Umayra Taghiyeva said, Trend reports.

She made the announcement at an international conference held as part of Baku Climate Action Week.

“To achieve this goal, we are implementing initiatives such as green energy zones, sustainable agriculture, eco-friendly transport, smart cities and villages, as well as large-scale reforestation programs covering thousands of hectares,” she noted.

Taghiyeva noted that the strategy will focus on sustainable forest management, expanding green areas, improving hydrometeorological monitoring and early warning systems, improving air quality, developing waste management, protecting biodiversity, soil resource restoration, and combating climate change through the strengthening of environmental control mechanisms.

According to Taghiyeva, a reliable legal and regulatory framework, effective institutional mechanisms, and sustainable policies are important for accelerating the green transition, while regulation should not only restrict but also stimulate innovation and green investment.

"For example, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources has prepared a draft law on regulating greenhouse gas emissions. This law will create a system for registering emissions and accounting for them through the Emissions Trading System (ETS) and will help us meet our commitments at the national level. Another step is the development of rules for waste regulation and management, which are currently undergoing interdepartmental coordination," Taghiyeva explained.

The deputy minister added that work is underway to create conditions for attracting “green” financing, developing carbon markets, and strengthening climate risk management.

“In short, Azerbaijan is forming a comprehensive and forward-looking system to address climate change, protect the environment, and ensure a sustainable future for future generations,” Umayra Taghiyeva concluded.