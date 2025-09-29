Kyrgyzstan pushes for eased U.S. visa restrictions amid travel barriers

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 29. Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev has formally requested the easing of U.S. visa requirements for Kyrgyz citizens during a meeting with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, the appeal comes against the backdrop of recent significant restrictions imposed by Washington, which have hampered travel and business ties

The discussion positioned the visa issue as critical for strengthening bilateral relations. Minister Kulubayev coupled his request for visa liberalization with a call for a "balanced approach" on sanction-related matters, with both sides agreeing to maintain dialogue.

Minister Kulubayev explicitly stated Bishkek's interest in attracting American investment and advanced technologies, assuring that Kyrgyzstan is prepared to create favorable conditions for U.S. businesses. The officials also reviewed prospects for broader regional collaboration within the C5+1 diplomatic format (Central Asian nations + the United States), a vital channel for discussing economic and security partnerships.

The Kyrgyz appeal responds to a series of punitive measures from the U.S. side:

Recent restrictions: In July, the U.S. Embassy in Bishkek drastically shortened the validity of non-immigrant visas for Kyrgyz citizens to a mere three-month, single-entry period.

Threat of travel ban: As reported by The Washington Post, the U.S. administration is considering adding Kyrgyzstan to an expanded travel ban list. In mid-June, a letter signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio gave Kyrgyzstan and 35 other countries a 60-day deadline to meet undisclosed U.S. requirements or face a full or partial entry ban.

In response, Kyrgyz authorities have been actively engaged in consultations, with the Foreign Ministry summoning a U.S. Embassy consul for discussions in June.