Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan lean forward to give leg up to bilateral trade

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 29. Customs experts from Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan gathered in Urgench to chew the fat over a comparative analysis of their bilateral foreign trade, Trend reports.

The meeting focused on assessing trade flow data and identifying discrepancies in statistical reporting. Specialists emphasized that reconciling these differences will help strengthen trade transparency and reliability.

The nuts and bolts of this cooperation hinge on the 2022 agreement inked in Tashkent, paving the way for a steady flow of customs information. The initiative has demonstrated efficacy in optimizing oversight of illicit consignments, augmenting macroeconomic metrics, and facilitating the advancement of bilateral commerce.



Authorities highlighted that enhanced customs collaboration not only fortifies Turkmen-Uzbek economic synergies but also optimizes trade dynamics throughout the Central Asian region.

