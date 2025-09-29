Azerbaijan discusses green energy solutions in nation's liberated territories (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29.​ Green energy solutions in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan have been brought up at the 10th meeting of the working group focused on coordinating and monitoring the rollout of green technologies and energy efficiency requirements, Trend reports.

Chairman of the Working Group, Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov spoke about the large-scale restoration and construction work carried out in the liberated territories in accordance with the instructions of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The meeting noted that the new strategic documents being prepared to ensure the sustainability of the socio-economic development of Azerbaijan and the Great Return include the promotion of green technologies, increasing energy efficiency in the territories and expanding the use of renewable energy sources as important directions.

Insights were disseminated regarding the operationalization of the resolutions established during the antecedent assembly of the task force, alongside presentations on the progress achieved in the development of a sustainable energy sector.



The outcomes of the surveillance executed in the urban centers of Shusha, Kalbajar, and Jabrayil, alongside the assessments of Shukurbayli and Horovlu villages within the Jabrayil district, in addition to the evaluations at the hydropower facilities situated in Lachin and Kalbajar, were meticulously analyzed.



Additionally, the assembly elucidated the methodologies implemented to integrate photovoltaic systems into the electrical grid across 334 residential units in Horovlu village. Furthermore, it highlighted the educational initiatives orchestrated for the communities of Shusha and Lachin cities, along with Zabukh village, encompassing actionable insights on the utilization of sustainable energy resources.

Measures taken to ensure high energy efficiency in buildings, statistics on LED lighting poles installed in the area, solar-based hybrid lighting devices, electric charging stations, electric buses in operation, and solar panels installed in public buildings were presented.

Decisions were made on the implementation of environmentally progressive solutions in the liberated territories, expanding opportunities for saving energy consumption, implementing pilot projects, testing modern technologies, as well as improving monitoring and accounting mechanisms.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the state bodies that are members of the working group, as well as representatives of the special representations of the president of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories and the Restoration, Construction and Management Service public legal entities, as well as the Shusha City State Reserve Department and Azeristiliktachizat OJSC.

