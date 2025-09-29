Court announces documents related to vandalism caused to civilians and civilian objects by Armenian armed forces during the April battles

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. The open court hearing on the criminal cases of Armenian citizens continued on September 29 at the Baku Military Court, during which documents were announced.

One of the announced documents detailed episodes of bodily harm inflicted on civilians, attempted killings, and damage to property during the April 2016 fighting.

The document noted that between April 2 and 28, 2016, the Armenian armed forces committed numerous criminal acts without military necessity, including heavy shelling with large-caliber weapons, mortars, grenades, and artillery at undefended settlements in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam, Terter, Goranboy, Fizuli, and Aghjabedi districts, as well as at educational and medical institutions and civilians not participating in the fighting.

During the examination of the documents, photos from the crime scenes were also displayed.

The court also reviewed documents on the shelling of the village of Eskipara in Terter with a P-4 122mm artillery projectile containing white phosphorus, the murders of Chingiz Salman oghlu Gurbanov (posthumously awarded the title of “National Hero of Azerbaijan”) and Huseyn Zakir oghlu Akberli, as well as the economic exploitation and other crimes committed in the occupied territories.

Court proceedings continue against Armenian nationals accused of war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, and violations of the laws of war. The charges also include financing terrorism, the violent seizure and retention of power, and other serious offenses.