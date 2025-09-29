Middle Corridor becomes platform for joint industrial projects between Turkic nations – Uzbek official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Uzbekistan, like Azerbaijan, views the Middle Corridor as a strategic economic bridge between East and West and is actively promoting joint industrial projects within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), the leading researcher at the Institute for Strategic and Interregional Studies under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Azizjon Karimov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark on the sidelines of the conference of analytical centers of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Baku.

“The Middle Corridor should not be just a transit route. The Turkic world must develop cooperation and implement joint economic projects, using the available industrial and intellectual potential,” Karimov stressed.

According to him, for Uzbekistan, the OTS is the third most important trading partner after Russia and China, with a total trade volume of about $10 billion annually. Important areas remain the development of industry, light and food industries, as well as the creation of products with high added value.

Karimov also noted the prospect of forming a joint Turkic brand, which will initially unite products from different countries and subsequently become the basis for large-scale pan-Turkic economic projects.

“Utilizing the industrial and raw material potential of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Central Asian countries, as well as the region's human capital, will strengthen the economic space of the Turkic world,” he concluded.