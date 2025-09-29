Azerbaijan's C4IR, Türkiye's AI Policy Association ink memorandum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. A memorandum of understanding has been signed between the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (С4IR) under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and the Artificial Intelligence Policy Association of Türkiye (AIPA), Trend reports.

The memorandum was signed by C4IR Executive Director Fariz Jafarov and AIPA President Zafer Küçükşabanoglu.

The document was signed on the sidelines of the INMerge Innovation Summit organized by PASHA Holding in Baku.

The two-day INMerge Innovation Summit, organized by PASHA Holding, has officially opened in Baku.

The fifth edition of the summit marks an anniversary and aims to foster the growth of Azerbaijan’s innovation ecosystem, create a platform for collaboration between startups and investors, and facilitate the exchange of knowledge and experience among all participants.