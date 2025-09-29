Romania tackles biodiversity loss in latest EEA report

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29.​ Romania is advancing in its climate and environmental initiatives, but key challenges remain, according to the latest report by the European Environment Agency (EEA), released today, Trend reports.

The report, State of the Environment in Europe 2025, highlights ongoing environmental degradation, biodiversity loss, and the rapid acceleration of climate change across Europe.

The Ministry of Environment, Waters and Forests of Romania emphasized that the country has made notable strides, including adopting a long-term strategy for greenhouse gas reduction and a transition to a climate-neutral economy by 2050.

The integrated national energy-environment plan (NECP 2021–2030) is being updated to align with EU ambitions, while remote sensing data show significant urban vegetation in many county capitals, reflecting growing attention to green spaces. Romania has also improved waste management and recycling under EU legislation and early warning mechanisms.

Despite these achievements, Romania faces ongoing challenges. Recycling targets for municipal and packaging waste may not be fully met by 2025, and biodiversity and ecosystem health remain under pressure from intensive agriculture, habitat fragmentation, and land use. Water resources and hydrological systems are stressed in some regions, particularly during droughts and periods of climate variability.

The ministry stressed that achieving climate neutrality will require major investments in clean technologies, energy transition, and climate adaptation measures, including building retrofits, infrastructure modernization, and transport electrification. Romania remains committed to contributing actively to Europe’s environmental goals while addressing domestic challenges.