Tokayev awards Mattarella for contributions to Kazakh-Italian relations

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 29. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has awarded Italian President Sergio Mattarella the Order of Dostyk (Friendship) I Degree in recognition of his exceptional contributions to strengthening friendship and cooperation between Kazakhstan and Italy, Trend reports.

Speaking at the award ceremony, President Tokayev emphasized that the honor reflects the sincere respect of the Kazakh people and symbolizes the warm and friendly feelings toward the Italian people as a whole.

“President Mattarella is a leader supported by his people and a statesman of global stature,” Tokayev said. “You have made a significant contribution to the development and prosperity of your country. Today, Italy has achieved remarkable progress across all spheres and is counted among the world’s leading nations. The country implements innovative projects in the economy and technology, undertakes key initiatives in ecology and green energy, and preserves a rich cultural heritage that belongs to all humanity. Italy also plays a vital role in regional and global security and actively engages in international affairs. All of this is a result of your measured and effective leadership. I am confident that under your guidance, Italy will continue to reach new heights.”

President Tokayev also highlighted Mattarella’s personal role in deepening Kazakh-Italian relations.

“Our political dialogue operates at a high level, and trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian ties are steadily strengthening. We have built close cooperation within multilateral frameworks, and I particularly appreciate your efforts in this regard. Thanks to our joint work, the friendship between our peoples will continue to grow. I am confident that the agreements reached during today’s meetings will give additional momentum to our strategic partnership. We are ready to work together toward this goal,” he added.