Azerbaijan’s power plant overhaul promises significant gas saving, deputy minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. The modernization of the largest power plant in the Caucasus in Mingachevir will allow Azerbaijan to save about 0.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually and significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Energy Elnur Soltanov said at Baku Climate Action Week, Trend reports.

According to him, at the 2.4 GW power plant, old Soviet turbines were replaced with modern Ansaldo gas turbines compatible with hydrogen.

“This modernization means millions of tons of reduced emissions per year. This is one of the key steps we are taking to improve energy efficiency and accelerate the ‘green’ transition,” Soltanov noted.