UNGA Leader calls for climate strategies to be woven into economic DNA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29.​ Moving from negotiations to integrating climate action into the very DNA of economies is essential, María Fernanda Espinosa, President of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), said at the Baku Climate Action Week 2025, Trend reports.

Espinosa noted that the global community agreed on a new collective target to mobilize at least $300 billion annually at COP29 in Baku, marking a key step toward achieving $1.3 trillion in climate financing.

“Today we must move from negotiations to integrating climate action into the DNA of our economies, governance, and international systems,” Espinosa emphasized.

She emphasized that notwithstanding geopolitical frictions, escalating disparities, and worldwide emergencies, multilateral collaboration persists as the singular mechanism adept at providing resolutions commensurate with the magnitude and urgency dictated by scientific imperatives and climate exigencies.



Espinosa also highlighted that in the periphery of the UN General Assembly, approximately 100 nations, accounting for two-thirds of global emissions, unveiled new nationally determined contributions. In 2024, capital allocations towards renewable energy technologies eclipsed the $2 trillion mark, outpacing traditional hydrocarbon investments for the inaugural instance.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel