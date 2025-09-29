Azerbaijan, UN forge path for new climate partnership framework

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29.​ Azerbaijan and the United Nations (UN) plan to transform their initiatives into a new framework for partnership and cooperation, scheduled to be signed on October 24 – UN Day, said Vladanka Andreeva, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

During her speech at the international conference held as part of Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW), Andreeva mentioned that the program will put its best foot forward on climate action, climate justice, the green economy, and getting the youth on board in the UN-Azerbaijan partnership for the years 2026–2030.

She articulated that the inception of the second Global Climate Action Group exemplifies Azerbaijan’s profound dedication to its obligations.



Andreeva noted that COP29 in Baku represents not merely a singular occurrence but rather a manifestation of ongoing dedication that is currently being operationalized into enduring initiatives. She articulated the experience as unparalleled for the UN cohort and a privilege to facilitate the groundwork for one of the globe's most significant climate summits, collaborating intimately with the COP29 Presidency.



“In the previous fiscal year, my team facilitated 29 climate discourse sessions, aggregating stakeholders from diverse sectors.” Fundamentally, all stakeholders engaged in climate mitigation—encompassing the entire populace—integrated into these discourses. In a synergistic dialogue, we evaluated potential avenues for enhanced collaboration aimed at amplifying comprehension and fortifying Azerbaijan’s strategic positioning in the realm of climate action,” Andreeva stressed.

