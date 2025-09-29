InMerge takes center stage as Central Eurasia’s innovation epicenter - PASHA Holding

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. The fifth InMerge Innovation Summit in Baku has become the largest regional platform for discussing innovation, investment, and technology in Central Eurasia, PASHA Holding CEO Jalal Gasimov said during the INMerge Innovation Summit held in Baku, Trend reports.

He noted that in five years, InMerge has grown from a small corporate meeting into a significant event that brings together politicians, investors, corporations, startups, and ecosystem builders from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and other countries in the region.

“Today, InMerge is the main innovation forum in Central Eurasia, where ideas and capital work hand in hand. Yesterday, we showed how investment accelerates growth, and today, we showed how innovation turns that investment into breakthroughs. Together, they become the engines of the region's future,” Gasimov said.

He emphasized the scale of the current summit, which is attended by more than 5,000 people and over 150 speakers on key topics ranging from fintech and responsible banking to artificial intelligence, Industry 4.0, telecommunications, marketing, and e-commerce. More than 100 startups are presenting their projects, and more than 80 venture capital funds are ready to support their development.

According to Gasimov, the summit is important not only for inspiring participants, but also for learning and exchanging experiences. "In a world that is changing faster than ever, it is important to develop a learning-oriented mindset, maintain curiosity, be able to ‘unlearn and relearn’, and turn ideas into action. Organizations and people fall behind not because of a lack of resources or ideas, but when they stop learning," he noted.

The official also drew attention to the regional aspect: "InMerge is a platform for cross-border cooperation. We have expanded the program to Georgia, Turkey, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, demonstrating our commitment to creating an innovative ecosystem without borders. The potential of Central Eurasia is unlocked through collaboration, the region's strategic location, and a young generation of talented people."