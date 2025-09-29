Turkish representative underscores OTS as linchpin for regional stability

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29.​ The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) should be viewed not as a “third bloc” opposing other countries, but as a source of stability within the region and beyond, said Turhan Dilmaç, Head of the Strategic Studies Department (SAM) at the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trend reports.

Speaking at a conference of think tanks from OTS member states in Azerbaijan's Baku, Dilmaç emphasized that Turkic integration should not be understood as an exclusive or confrontational bloc, but rather as a process of building an influential regional actor.

“We live in an era of global uncertainty, and the solidarity of Turkic states is crucial. We see tangible results, including during the events in Karabakh,” he said.

He shone a light on the spots where OTS can lend a hand in keeping the world on an even keel, such as fostering dialogue and mediation, tackling terrorism and curbing extremism, boosting connectivity and economic resilience, rallying humanitarian support, promoting cultural diplomacy, and getting the youth involved.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry representative also shared proposals from the expert community, including the creation of a strategic forecasting network, a platform for analysis using artificial intelligence, a database of Turkic world experts, and a map of academic activity. According to him, these initiatives are reflected in the draft final declaration for the upcoming OTS summit.

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS), previously known as the Turkic Council or the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, is an intergovernmental entity that includes all but one of the internationally recognized Turkic sovereign nations. The primary objective is to foster extensive collaboration among the Turkic nations. The General Secretariat of OTS is situated in Istanbul, Türkiye.

