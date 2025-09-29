Azerbaijani Prosecutor General calls on law enforcement to step up in climate action

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29.​ Law enforcement agencies must play a central role in addressing climate change, Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev said during Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW), Trend reports.

Aliyev underscored that safeguarding the environment and tackling ecological misdeeds have turned into global headaches that call for a united front.

“Azerbaijan has consistently raised the issue of involving law enforcement in the climate agenda on the international stage. At COP29 in Baku, in partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and the Ministry of Interior of the UAE, a high-level session was organized, resulting in the adoption of the Baku Declaration calling for action,” he said.

He went on to say that the joint projects started in Baku are still going strong today and that Azerbaijan would shortly present its expertise at the next COP30 conference in Brazil.

