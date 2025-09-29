UN top-ranking official commends Baku-led Conference of Parties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29.​ The Baku COP has reinforced international climate commitments, said Damilola Ogunbiyi, the CEO and Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General (UN SRSG) for Sustainable Energy for All, and Co-Chair of UN-Energy, Trend reports.

In her address at an international conference as part of Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW), Ogunbiyi noted that the conference takes place at a critical moment for our planet.

“Forums like Baku Climate Action Week play a unique role in sustaining the momentum of joint efforts to combat climate change,” she said.

She pointed out that this year’s Climate Action Week is a big deal, coming hot on the heels of the UN General Assembly and just a stone's throw away from COP30 in Belem.

“COP29 in Baku marked an important step forward: countries agreed to mobilize at least $300 billion annually by 2035 and supported the Global Commitment on energy storage and electricity grids,” Ogunbiyi emphasized.

Ogunbiyi articulated that greenhouse gas emissions need to be curtailed by 43 percent relative to the baseline of 2019 by the year 2030. However, the current global trajectory indicates a perilous path towards an escalation in temperature ranging from 2.5 to 2.9°C.



She underscored three pivotal focal points in anticipation of COP30: climate financing mechanisms, robustly ambitious nationally determined contributions (NDCs), and the advancement of technology development in accordance with national obligations for the energy transition paradigm.



“The case study of Azerbaijan exemplifies the operationalization of COP29 commitments into actionable initiatives,” the UN representative concluded.

