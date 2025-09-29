Azerbaijan reels off reasons behind dip in Caspian Sea level

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29.​ Authorities have identified the causes behind the declining water level of the Caspian Sea, the State Control Service for Water Use and Protection under the State Water Resources Agency of Azerbaijan said in a statement, Trend reports.

According to the service, monitoring carried out by relevant agencies shows that a significant drop in the sea level has come about since 2005, and from the period spanning 2021 through 2024, there was a notable decrement in the Caspian Sea's hydrological elevation, quantified at 96 centimeters.

The primary culprits behind this downturn are climate change, a drop in rainfall in the area, increased evaporation due to higher temperatures, and a decrease in the water flow of rivers feeding into the Caspian Sea.

"In particular, changes in the water balance of the Volga River play an important role in this process," the service noted.

The service pointed out that the shrinking sea level is throwing a wrench in the works for coastal ecosystems, biodiversity, fisheries, port operations, and transportation and infrastructure projects.

"This situation also creates economic and social challenges for regional countries. Therefore, coordinated action, science-based decisions, and joint measures are necessary to mitigate the expected risks," the statement added.

The service emphasized the need for a comprehensive plan that considers climate, rainfall, river flows, and sea level, developed in close cooperation with Caspian littoral states and nations hosting rivers that feed the sea. This plan should serve as the basis for accurately predicting sea level changes and implementing targeted measures to address them.

As part of these efforts, the Framework Convention for the Protection of the Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea has developed the "Caspian Sea Environmental Monitoring Program" through its Monitoring and Assessment Working Group.

