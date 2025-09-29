Kazakhstan sees robust trade growth with Italy, Tokayev says

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 29. Last year, bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and Italy reached $20 billion, and for the first eight months of this year, it stands at $11.3 billion, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a joint press briefing with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Trend reports.

Tokayev emphasized Italy’s role as one of Kazakhstan’s largest investment partners, noting that around 250 Italian companies operate successfully in the country.

Since 2005, Italian investments in Kazakhstan’s economy have totaled over $7.6 billion, reflecting a productive and growing partnership.

The Presidents reviewed the progress of agreements reached during Tokayev’s official visit to Italy last year and discussed new areas for expanding cooperation in trade, investment, and other sectors.

Tokayev stressed that the ongoing high-level political dialogue and economic engagement continue to strengthen the strategic partnership between Astana and Rome.