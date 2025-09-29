Azerbaijani Baku Port launches unified transit center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29.​ Azerbaijan has unveiled a Unified Transit Center at the Baku International Sea Trade Port, an initiative by Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, part of AZCON Holding, aimed at accelerating and simplifying cargo documentation, ​Trend reports via the company.

The facility brings together the State Customs Committee, State Border Service, State Migration Service, "Azerpost," and private forwarding companies under one roof. By consolidating services that were previously scattered across different locations, officials say the center will ease logistics for freight owners and carriers.

The new hub is set to shave off processing times significantly. Documentation for wheeled vehicles, excluding wagons, will now take about one hour instead of two. Processing a block train will require four hours, while freight forwarders’ paperwork will be handled in two hours. Payment procedures, once lasting up to an hour, are projected to take as little as 8 minutes.

