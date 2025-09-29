Azerbaijan takes lead in climate action, former UN GA President says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Azerbaijan has managed to fulfill all the promises made in the preparation and conduct of COP29 and continues to be a leader in the global climate agenda, the President of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly, María Fernanda Espinosa said, Trend reports.

She made the remark on the sidelines of the Baku Climate Action Week 2025 event.

According to her, despite the difficult international situation, including more than 100 armed conflicts, energy and financial crises, Azerbaijan has fully ensured the organization of the COP29 conference, fulfilling key tasks to launch new climate financing of $300 billion, create and fully operationalize the Loss and Damage Fund, and adopt decisions on carbon markets (Article 6 of the Paris Agreement).

“Everything that was expected of Azerbaijan was achieved, from logistics and organization to real results in the negotiations. This was not a one-off success: we see that the country continues to demonstrate a national priority in the climate agenda,” Espinosa emphasized.

Speaking about the prospects for 2030, the former president of the UN General Assembly noted that the world is facing not just climate change, but a climate crisis that threatens the lives of millions of people. Moreover, she noted that the scientific knowledge, technology, and resources to overcome this crisis already exist.

“What we lack is political will and responsibility. Even with the new commitments made by countries under the Paris Agreement, we are still not on track to meet the 1.5-degree target. Experts are now talking about the risk of exceeding the 3-degree threshold, which would mean the disappearance of many countries, including small island states,” she pointed out.

Espinosa stressed the necessity of increasing resources, large-scale implementation of low-carbon technologies, and science-based decision-making.