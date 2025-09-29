Kazakhstan and Oman explore new multimodal transport corridor via Iran

Astana, Kazakhstan, September 29. In a move to diversify trade routes and boost bilateral commerce, Kazakhstan and Oman are advancing plans to establish a new transit-transport corridor linking the two nations through Iran, and the initiative gained significant traction during a high-level meeting between Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Oman, Aidarbek Tumatov, and the Director-General of Oman's National Transport and Logistics Company "Asyad Group," Abdulrahman Al-Hatmi, Trend reports.

The discussions were all about tightening the screws on logistics cooperation, putting the spotlight on boosting mutual foreign trade. A key proposal on the table is the development of the new corridor, which would traverse Iranian territory, providing a direct land and sea link between Central Asia and the Arabian Peninsula. The parties also discussed the potential formation of a joint Kazakh-Omani logistics company to facilitate operations.

Per insights from stakeholders engaged in the dialogues, the Omani side was all ears and showed a keen interest in the proposals tossed into the ring by the Kazakh delegation.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to maintain working-level contacts and to move forward with these transport initiatives. A significant milestone will be the first session of the Kazakhstan-Oman Intergovernmental Commission, scheduled for December 2025, where these plans are expected to be formally tabled for implementation.

Asyad Group, Oman's global integrated logistics provider, ranks 4th on Forbes' list of the top ten largest logistics companies in the Middle East and North Africa. The state-owned conglomerate operates a robust network, including three efficient deep-water ports and one dry port, all supported by modern, high-capacity infrastructure.

