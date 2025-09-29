UN Climate Chief emphasizes promises made at COP29 need to lead to real climate action

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29.​ The commitments made at COP29 in Baku must be transformed into concrete actions that communities and citizens can witness, UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Executive Secretary Simon Stiell said in a video address to participants of the Baku Climate Action Week, Trend reports.

Stiell pointed out the need to roll national climate plans into investable local solutions that draw in both public and private investment, while setting up predictable political frameworks and syncing business strategies.

“When national climate plans align with agreed-upon business strategies, climate action becomes easier to scale and harder to reverse. The private sector plays a key role here, demonstrating ambition not just through goal-setting, but through real investments today,” Stiell said.

He mentioned that these moves open doors for green technologies and bolster governments' confidence to aim higher. To attract significant private investment, Stiell said two factors are essential: project packages that combine national priorities with business interests, and innovative partnerships blending public and private financing.

Stiell highlighted that these measures are critical not only for emission reductions but also for climate adaptation.

“No company can thrive on a planet where systems are collapsing. Adaptation safeguards growth, stability, and prosperity,” he said.

Governments must provide transparent, predictable conditions that reduce investor risk and encourage long-term solutions, while the private sector should contribute capital as well as share data, technology, and expertise to scale solutions.

“The Baku Climate Action Week is focused on this, moving from promises to projects and from ambition to action. We need to demonstrate that climate action is not a cost but a pathway to strong economies, resilient societies, and a safer world,” Stiell noted.

The official wrapped things up by hammering home the importance of capitalizing on the momentum gained in Baku as they head toward Belem.

“Let’s use this moment to develop projects, partnerships, and policies that turn commitments into tangible results,” the UN climate chief said.

