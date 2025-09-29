UN Coordinator calls for transport and energy to lead climate action

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29.​ The energy transition, development of renewable energy, and reduction of emissions in the transport sector are key priorities on the global climate agenda, said Vladanka Andreeva, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

In her address at the international conference held as part of Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW), Andreeva noted that on September 24 in New York, the UN Secretary-General held a high-level climate summit where countries were called upon to present “super-ambitious” nationally determined contributions (NDCs).

“The Secretary-General specifically emphasized that states must focus on the energy transition and the development of renewable energy. We must also halt deforestation, significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and implement low-carbon technologies in highly polluting sectors such as transport and cement production,” Andreeva said.

She mentioned that these areas are the bread and butter of the key priorities the global community is grappling with today.

“It is very important that by the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP30), which will take place at the end of November in Belene, countries can make progress and consolidate the key achievements of COP29, including the new climate finance target agreed last November in Baku,” the UN coordinator said.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel