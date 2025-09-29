Uzbekistan’s trade expansion gains momentum with strong export performance

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 29. The volume of exports in Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover amounted to $23 billion from January through August 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Committee indicate that this figure is 31.3 percent higher than in the same period last year.

The top 10 countries receiving the highest share of Uzbekistan’s exports during this period (in US dollars) are:

Russia – $2.9 billion

China – $1.2 billion

Kazakhstan – $910.8 million

Afghanistan – $881.6 million

Türkiye – $736.4 million

France – $618.6 million

UAE – $493.6 million

Kyrgyzstan – $371.3 million

Tajikistan – $338 million

Pakistan – $267.9 million

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover reached $51.4 billion in the period from January through August 2025, representing a year-on-year increase of $8.49 billion, or 19.8 percent, compared to the same period in 2024.