NDC Partnership official reveals nations stand tall with their climate contribution

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. To date, 51 countries have submitted their nationally determined contributions (NDCs) – 42 of them are members of the Partnership, and 29 countries have received support from Partnership members in developing new NDCs, the Deputy Director for Country Engagement at the NDC Partnership, Estefanía Ardila said at an international conference held as part of Baku Climate Action Week, Trend reports.

According to her, countries are increasingly focusing on ensuring that NDC targets are widely known, supported at the institutional level, and understood by the public, which increases the chances of their successful implementation. The first step is to identify priority sectors and economic measures to mitigate and adapt to climate change. Clear signals through NDCs and long-term strategies (LTS) help move in this direction.

The second step is to develop implementation plans, roadmaps, and milestones to translate NRE targets into concrete actions. The Partnership has supported 64 countries in preparing such plans, many of which included investment and support mechanisms to engage ministries, the private sector, and all stakeholders.

Estefania Ardila cited the example of Zambia, which, with the support of the Partnership, prepared a green growth strategy covering key economic sectors and investment opportunities aimed at reducing emissions and increasing resilience. A taxonomy supported by the NCE Partnership was also developed.

She noted that financial support and work on taxonomies remain among the most popular requests from countries. More than 60 countries are creating financial instruments to redirect investment towards NDC-aligned measures. “We are ready to support countries in every way possible through our membership,” Ardila concluded.