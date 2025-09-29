Kyrgyzstan to roll out free museum access in October

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 29.The Kyrgyz Ministry of Culture has announced a "Month of Open Doors" initiative, granting free admission to all state museums throughout October, Trend reports.

The program, timed to mark the 100th anniversary of the country's first museum, is designed to broaden public access to national heritage. From October 1 through 30, visitors can waltz right in for free to both the permanent and temporary exhibitions sprinkled throughout the national museum network.

The initiative includes more than just free admission. The ministry has organized specialized tours for different demographic groups, historical and cultural excursions, public lectures, and hands-on masterclasses.

In a statement, the Ministry of Culture positioned the "Month of Open Doors" as a strategic cultural project. The stated goals are to foster a deeper public connection with Kyrgyzstan's national heritage, stimulate interest in history, and cultivate patriotism among the youth.

