Azerbaijan sets sights on implementing diverse pilot projects with Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29.​ Azerbaijan plans to implement pilot projects in various sectors with Türkiye, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan Fariz Jafarov said, Trend reports.

"Artificial intelligence (AI) has already begun to be widely applied in many countries of the world in various fields, be it the economy, industry, or the service sector. In March of this year, a national strategy in the field of AI was adopted at the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev. The strategy identified 18 key measures. One of them is related to supporting entrepreneurs, creating conditions for the use of AI technologies, and applying incentives to this area.

In this context, we thought it was important to cooperate with developed countries that already have experience in the field of AI.

Of course, here, cooperation with brotherly Türkiye is of particular importance for us. Today, we signed a joint protocol of intent with AIPAI, one of the largest organizations in Türkiye operating in the field of AI. Our main goal is to establish cooperation with Turkish companies working in the field of AI in various sectors of Azerbaijan, whether in production, logistics, or the service sector, and to implement joint projects.

As a result of these projects, both the costs of organizations should be reduced and the effectiveness and efficiency should increase. AI allows us to perform repetitive and routine tasks instead of people, which increases productivity.

Currently, a number of projects are in the idea stage, for example, the development of an AI model that works in the Azerbaijani language because AI works with a large database and each language has its own lexical and grammatical structure.

Therefore, it's necessary to gradually develop these technologies by teaching them the language 'like a child'. We plan to implement pilot projects in various sectors together with Türkiye. After seeing the results, we'll further expand the scale of these projects," he added.

The Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) was instituted under the auspices of the Ministry of Economy, pursuant to the Presidential Decree of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated January 6, 2021. The Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) facilitates synergistic collaboration between the Republic of Azerbaijan and global entities engaged in the domain of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. It undertakes comprehensive assessments and orchestrates the navigation of challenges, initiatives, strategies, and projects pertinent to the digital economy landscape. The primary aim of the organization is to leverage the potentialities generated by the Fourth Industrial Revolution and to secure our nation's preeminent position in the domain of nascent technologies.

