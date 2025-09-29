Azerbaijan's ANAMA shares weekly update on mine clearance in nation's liberated areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29.​ The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) released information on the demining operations conducted in the territories liberated from occupation from September 22 through September 28, Trend reports via ANAMA.

As many as 100 anti-personnel mines, 35 anti-tank mines, and 1,661 unexploded ordnance (UXO) were found and neutralized during demining operations across the Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Shusha, Khojavand, Lachin, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts, and Khankendi city.

Over the past week, an area of 1,225 hectares was de-mined and cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.

ANAMA was founded in 1998. It mobilizes the requisite resources to address mine action in alignment with national needs and priorities, coordinates inter-agency efforts for the safe clearance of mines from de-occupied and war-affected regions, continues to conduct research, clears mines from territories, and transfers them to end users, while also communicating Azerbaijan's mine issue to the global community and enhancing mutually beneficial collaboration with international and donor organizations to combat the mine threat.

