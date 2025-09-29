Uzbekistan, China discuss Andijan logistics hub to boost regional connectivity

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 29. A delegation headed by Wang Lixin, Deputy General Director of China State Railway Group Co., Ltd., visited Uzbekistan’s Andijan region to review plans for a joint logistics center project, Trend reports via the company.

At Andijan railway station, the Chinese guests were welcomed with an official ceremony before attending a presentation of the project. Discussions focused on the development work to be carried out on the allocated site for the logistics hub.

The visit also included cultural activities, with the delegation touring the Zahiriddin Muhammad Babur Culture and Recreation Park and the Babur Museum to learn more about the region’s historical heritage.

According to officials, the implementation of the Andijan logistics center will strengthen interregional ties, diversify transport corridors across Central Asia, and enhance the region’s role as an international transport and transit hub.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel