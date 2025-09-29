Azerbaijan rolls out green carpet for energy efficiency projects (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Work is underway on the final version of the Energy Fund's energy efficiency requirements, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Energy, Elnur Soltanov said in an interview with Trend.

According to him, this fund will provide support for many energy efficiency projects in Azerbaijan: “In other words, support will be provided at below-market rates. Activity in this area will become noticeable in the near future.”

The goal of the Energy Efficiency Fund is to encourage and promote the efficient use of energy resources and the implementation of measures to improve energy efficiency.

The Fund is managed by the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan through the Energy Regulation Agency.

The Fund was established to stimulate and promote the efficient use of energy resources and implement measures to improve energy efficiency. Preferential loans, pilot projects to be implemented, as well as grants and subsidies allocated by the Agency from the Energy Efficiency Fund will create conditions for the development of the country's energy sector and the efficient and sustainable use of energy resources, including reducing the negative impact on the environment.