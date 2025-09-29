Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan discuss bold steps toward strategic partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29.​ The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, and the newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Yermek Kosherbayev, held a telephone conversation on September 29, 2025, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani MFA.

Bayramov congratulated Kosherbayev on his appointment and wished him success in his new role. The ministers expressed satisfaction with the current level of strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan and highlighted that high-level contacts and visits continue to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding multifaceted collaboration and noted the importance of deepening ties within regional and international organizations. They also discussed preparations for the upcoming Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Gabala this October.

Minister Kosherbayev expressed his gratitude for the congratulations and emphasized confidence that relations between the two countries will continue to grow across multiple sectors.

