TotalEnergies targets 4% annual energy expansion through 2030

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. TotalEnergies Chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanné, together with the Executive Committee, presented the company’s strategy and outlook today in New York, Trend reports.

The energy major reaffirmed its balanced transition strategy built on two pillars: oil & gas, primarily LNG, and integrated power.

As such, TotalEnergies plans to grow overall energy production by around 4% annually through 2030 while cutting emissions from its operations by 50% compared to 2015 levels. Methane emissions are also targeted to fall 80% by 2030 versus 2020.

The company said its integrated LNG business will see cash flow grow more than 70% by 2030, with major projects in Qatar and the United States driving expansion. Electricity production is expected to rise by about 20% per year through 2030, with renewables making up 70% of output.