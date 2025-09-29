Tajik and Russian leaders exchange views on bilateral and international issues

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, September 29. President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discussed current issues in Tajik-Russian bilateral relations and exchange views on key international developments, Trend reports via Tajik president's office.

The heads of state conducted a comprehensive assessment of the agenda for forthcoming strategic engagements in both bilateral and multilateral frameworks, underscoring the imperative of sustained collaboration and synergistic alignment between the two nations.



The most recent bilateral engagement between the two leaders transpired on the periphery of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in early September 2025. They are strategizing additional high-level interactions, including a potential state visit by President Vladimir Putin to Dushanbe in October, aimed at fortifying their collaborative alliance.

