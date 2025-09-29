Azerbaijan fuels grid with energy from Khizi-Absheron wind farm (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29.​ The Khizi-Absheron wind power plant (WPP), with a total capacity of 240 megawatts and developed by the Saudi company ACWA Power, is nearing completion, Azerbaijani Deputy Energy Minister, Elnur Soltanov said in an interview with Trend.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW2025), Soltanov stated that the country has launched construction of ten new renewable energy projects.

According to him, construction has begun on ten new renewable energy facilities in the country. These include projects being implemented jointly with bp and Chinese companies. In addition, with the participation of Masdar (UAE), work is underway in Neftchala and Bilasuvar to create solar power plants with a total capacity of 1 gigawatt.

Overall, the project will significantly increase the share of green energy in the country's total energy balance. According to preliminary estimates, the plant will generate about 1 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, which will save 220 million cubic meters of natural gas, prevent the emission of more than 400,000 tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, and provide electricity to 300,000 homes. The total investment in the project is approximately $340 million.