TotalEnergies sees LNG cash flow rising 70% by 2030

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. TotalEnergies expects its LNG segment to deliver more than 70% cash flow growth by 2030 compared to 2024, driven by a 50% increase in sales, Trend reports.

The expansion will come primarily from new projects in Qatar and the United States, including Rio Grande LNG in Texas and the NFE and NFS projects in Qatar.

The company said 95% of its projected 2030 oil and gas production is already running or under development. Growth will be strongest in 2025 and 2026, when several high-margin oil and LNG projects come online in the U.S., Brazil, Iraq, Uganda, Malaysia, and Qatar.

TotalEnergies emphasized its gas-to-power integration plans in the U.S. and Europe to strengthen its Integrated Power business.