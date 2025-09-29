Azerbaijan poised to follow Denmark’s lead in green transition — World Climate Fund head (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Denmark's experience shows that countries that rely on the oil sector can also successfully start a “green transition,” CEO of the World Climate Fund, Jens Nielsen said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

He made the remark on the sidelines of the Climate Action Week in Baku.

He noted that hosting COP in the country is becoming the basis for the long-term promotion of the “green” agenda.

"In 2009, when Copenhagen hosted COP, Denmark was a country largely dependent on North Sea oil. But it was this summit that gave impetus to the transition to renewable energy. I hope that similar processes will begin in Azerbaijan. There are unique conditions here for the development of wind energy in the Caspian Sea, as well as potential for natural solutions and sustainable agriculture," Nielsen said.