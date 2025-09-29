Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan FMs discuss ties in key phone conversation

Uzbekistan Materials 29 September 2025 17:56 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Uzbek MFA

Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 29. Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov held a phone conversation with Kazakhstan’s newly appointed Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev, Trend reports via Uzbek MFA.

Saidov congratulated Kosherbayev on his appointment and wished him success in his new role. The ministers discussed further expansion of strategic partnership and alliance ties between the two countries, as well as cooperation within regional and international institutions.

Both foreign ministries underscored their commitment to closely coordinate on the implementation of agreements reached between the leaders of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

